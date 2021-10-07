CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposal Would Require Banks to Share Data With IRS

By Karin Price Mueller, nj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — As Congress negotiates the details of the reconciliation bill, a big question is how to pay for all the new spending. One proposal would give the IRS a better chance to track down tax cheats. It would require banks to report to the IRS all accounts with a...

www.govtech.com

Related
Shore News Network

For Nancy Pelosi, “taxing the rich” means giving the IRS access to bank accounts over $10,000

If you have more than $10,000 in your bank account, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, you must be one of the rich and wealthy elites the Democrat party is making pay their fair share under Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Under the current proposal, the IRS will be given access to view all transactions over $600 on accounts with $10,000 or more in them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wallstreetwindow.com

Former Fed President: Government Snooping on Bank Transactions Over $600 a “Massive Search Without a Search Warrant” – Jon Miltimore

A proposal from the Biden Administration that would require banks to monitor personal accounts and report all financial transactions over $600 to the IRS is under fire. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the proposal on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” calling the collection of financial information “routine” after some in the banking community criticized it as an unprecedented invasion of privacy.
U.S. POLITICS
Fast Company

IRS stimulus check update: Unreported glitch may have misidentified people as U.S. territory residents

If you’re one of the untold number of Americans whose third stimulus check mysteriously never showed up, new details may offer clues as to why. Some taxpayers may have been misidentified as U.S. territory residents and mistakenly deemed ineligible to receive the payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), according to people affected by the issue and correspondence seen by Fast Company.
U.S. POLITICS
Cheddar News

Biden Admin Proposal to Let IRS Snoop on Bank Accounts Gets Backlash

In what appears to be an attempt to tackle tax evasion, a Biden administration proposal to allow the IRS to track bank accounts that take part in more than $600 in transactions a year. While there are few details as to how such a plan might even take effect, the GOP and are aggressively pushing back on the idea. Dan Geltrude, the managing partner of Geltrude & Co, joined Cheddar to discuss the proposal, noting that he does agree the IRS needs more resources and expanded tools to go after big tax evaders, but he also asked, "Are people who have more than $600 in their accounts really who we need to be targeting as tax cheats?" Geltrude agreed that the low bar invites criticisms about an invasion of privacy.
U.S. POLITICS
Yellowhammer News

Tuberville, banking industry leaders tout senator’s bill barring ‘intrusive, un-American’ IRS proposal

BIRMINGHAM — U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) efforts to prohibit a controversial Internal Revenue Service (IRS) policy proposed by the Biden administration has garnered increased interest from consumers and banking industry leaders alike. Alabama’s junior senator on Tuesday held a press conference with representatives from various associations and financial institutions...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS New York

Financial Institutions Push Back Against Bill Giving IRS More Scrutiny Over Bank Accounts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Biden administration is trying to stop tax evasion and it’s proposing doing so by requiring banks to report your account information to the IRS, but many financial institutions are balking at the idea. From Vermont to Mississippi, banks across the country are posting calls to action imploring their customers to stop a proposal that would give the IRS more scrutiny over banks accounts. “I think it’s a private matter, what your bank account, what you have in your bank account or what you hold,” one person said. “Don’t you have enough? Leave us alone,” Hoboken resident Lissette Melendez...
U.S. POLITICS
Argus Observer Online

Idaho Sen. Crapo, bank leaders gather in opposition to proposed IRS changes

BOISE — Sen. Mike Crapo held a roundtable discussion at the Idaho Capitol on Tuesday with several representatives from local banks and wealth management firms to discuss his concerns about proposed changes to the Internal Revenue Service that would enhance enforcement efforts, saying the changes constitute government overreach and an invasion of privacy.
IDAHO STATE
AFP

Yellen says 'confident' US will implement global minimum tax

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "confident" Congress would pass legislation to implement a global tax agreement in the United States enacting a minimum international tax on big corporations. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package," Yellen told ABC's "This Week," referring to the federal budget bill currently being debated in Congress. The multi-trillion dollar spending package is the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
U.S. POLITICS
The Georgia Sun

Under Biden plan, bank accounts with more than $600 would be monitored

Gov. Brian Kemp followed Georgia business leaders Thursday in criticizing a crucial part of the White House’s proposed tax compliance agenda. President Joe Biden’s Americans Family Plan includes a tax compliance agenda, which would require banks and other financial service providers to report all banking transactions – personal or business – for every account that has at least a $600 balance or does $50 in transactions per month.
ECONOMY

