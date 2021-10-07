CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Can’t Fail Another Generation: 5 Things to Know about Child and Adolescent Mental Health

By Logan Nesson
unfoundation.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has caused unimaginable loss, grief, trauma, and isolation at a global scale — challenging our collective mental health and well-being. Schools across the globe were shuttered for months at a time as the virus spread, keeping children from learning, playing with friends, and accessing an essential social safety net. Many families were pushed into poverty, and children in lockdown were especially vulnerable to violence at home. Children and adolescents have been deeply affected by the mental health impacts of the pandemic and could feel them long after it ends.

