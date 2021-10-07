CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Player Being Investigated For Allegedly Using A Fake Vaccine Card

By Bilal Morris
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL forward Evander Kane is under investigation for allegedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card. According to AP News, a source told the publication that the league investing whether Kane submitted a fake card, but details of said investigation have not be announced by the NHL. Fake vaccination cards are...

