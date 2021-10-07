Travel during the holidays just adds to the magic

If suffering through a pandemic has made one thing clear, it’s that life and prosperity aren’t guaranteed. Most people didn’t spend the last year and a half doing what they wanted to do: limited by countless national and international restrictions, all they could do was imagine what they would do given the opportunity. This is a shame, yes, but it does have an upside: we’ve all been reminded of how important it is to seize the day when circumstances allow it.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO