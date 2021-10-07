Travel during the holidays just adds to the magic
The magic of the holidays makes everything better, including travel. But what is it about the holidays that affects us? Is it the weather? Is it the extra vacation time off work and school that allows us time with our family? Is it the decorations, the change in music, the seasonal cuisine, the annual parties, the special events, the traditions, or the Hallmark movies? I suspect it's a pinch of this, and a bit of that mixed all together.
