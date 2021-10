Male [Maldives], October 11 (ANI): Indian football team central defender Rahul Bheke feels the side is "getting better" with each match in the ongoing SAFF Championship 2021. A late strike by Chhetri handed India a 1-0 win over Nepal in the SAFF Championship Group Stage. With this win, India is now in the third spot on the Group table with five points, just one behind Maldives and Nepal, both of whom have acquired six points each.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO