$25,000 reward offered in disappearance and death of Summer Buzbee in Walker County

A $25,000 reward is now being offered in the disappearance and death of Summer Buzbee. “We have identified persons of interest concerning the death of Summer Buzbee, which law-enforcement believes is suspicious. We are offering this reward to help expedite this investigation, because we believe that someone has direct knowledge of the facts in this case,’’ said Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith. “We ultimately want to bring closure to Summer’s family, and bring to justice those responsible.”