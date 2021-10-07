CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 12:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Garfield; Logan; Noble; Payne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Noble, northwestern Logan, west central Payne and southeastern Garfield Counties through 300 PM CDT At 232 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cimarron City, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crescent, Cedar Valley, Mulhall, Cimarron City, Orlando, Lucien, Lake Carl Blackwell and Hayward. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 172 and 183. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 04:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean MINOR FLOODING ALONG BARNEGAT BAY TODAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 04:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean MINOR FLOODING ALONG BARNEGAT BAY TODAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/01 PM 6.2 1.7 1.0 2 Minor 13/01 AM 4.9 0.4 0.9 2 None 13/02 PM 6.0 1.5 0.9 2 Minor 14/02 AM 4.9 0.4 1.0 2 None 14/03 PM 5.7 1.2 0.8 2 None 15/04 AM 4.8 0.3 0.7 2 None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Coastal Bay#Coastal Franklin
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 19:00:00 Expires: 2021-10-14 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northern beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Eastern-most beaches of St Croix. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Nassau COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in the most vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. The advisory is cancelled as flooding is expected to be brief and localized. * WHERE...Southern Nassau County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This is expected to be the last round of minor tidal flooding.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries.
DARE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast, strongest in the hills and canyons. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Upper Gila River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Gila River Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Barnegat Bay and the tidal waterways that flow into it. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Minor roadway flooding is possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/01 PM 3.6 1.1 0.7 Minor 13/02 AM 2.9 0.4 0.8 None 13/03 PM 3.5 1.0 0.8 Minor 14/03 AM 2.8 0.3 0.7 None 14/04 PM 3.5 1.0 0.8 Minor 15/04 AM 2.9 0.4 0.7 None
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Logan, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Logan; Payne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Noble, north central Logan and west central Payne Counties through 345 PM CDT At 303 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Orlando, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Perry, Red Rock, Orlando, Sooner Lake, Lake Carl Blackwell and Ceres. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 172 and 198. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 1 and 101, and State Route 246. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gonzales, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gonzales; Guadalupe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Guadalupe and central Gonzales Counties through 500 PM CDT At 411 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Smiley, or 17 miles east of Stockdale, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Luling, Nixon, Smiley, Palmeto State Park, Leesville, Oak Forest, Belmont, Wrightsboro, Cost, Ottine, Hamon, Bebe and Monthalia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kay by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Kay County through 445 PM CDT At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles east of Ponca City, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Up to nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...A significant amount of hail could occur causing accumulations on roads and briefly impacting travel. Locations impacted include Ponca City, Kaw City, Hardy and Kaw Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Logan; Noble; Payne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Noble, north central Logan and west central Payne Counties through 345 PM CDT At 303 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Orlando, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Perry, Red Rock, Orlando, Sooner Lake, Lake Carl Blackwell and Ceres. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 172 and 198. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northwest Plateau FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 22 to 28 degrees. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In Nevada, Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ TO 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID. * WHEN...From 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ to 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The freeze warning for tonight has been changed to Wed night because cloud cover coming in late tonight will prevent freezing temperatures from occurring over most of the area.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kay; Noble A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kay and north central Noble Counties through 415 PM CDT At 340 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Red Rock, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...A significant amount of hail could occur causing accumulations on roads and briefly impacting travel. Locations impacted include Ponca City, Kaw City, Red Rock, Marland, Kildare and southwestern Kaw Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Tripp WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Tripp County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
TRIPP COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy