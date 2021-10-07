NFL Week 5: Picks and preview

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIf you had the Arizona Cardinals as the last unbeaten team in the NFL as of Week 5, please come and collect your winnings. Kliff Kingsbury’s team made a statement with their 37-20 thrashing of the Rams in Los Angeles. By outplaying Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray firmly established himself as a leading MVP candidate, and all of the Cardinals' offensive weapons were fully on display. Life at the top will stay stressful for Arizona, though; its next two opponents are the 49ers and Browns. There were other surprises in Week 4; Tampa Bay’s tilt with New England was more slop fest than classic, but Tom Brady ended a game in Gillette Stadium a winner yet again; the Giants and Jets both got their first wins of the season, and both needed overtime to do it; the Chargers knocked the Raiders from the ranks of the unbeaten, and the Bengals – yes, the Bengals – improved to 3-1 on the year. And Urban Meyer? Let’s just say things aren’t going great. Week 5 features several more marquee matchups, so let’s get to the games.

