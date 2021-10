"If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door." Bond markets reopened on Monday evening in New York. The wee hours pass. The U.S. 10-Year Note still stands close to where it went out on Friday night. Equity markets got off to a bullish start on Monday, only to give it all back and then some by the closing bell. Trading volume was extremely light. In fact, over the past two sessions (bond markets were open on Friday), both "down" days, trading volume has been significantly lighter than it had been for more than a month.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO