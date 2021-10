Click here to read the full article. Twenty-three. That was the number of times the word “digital” was used in a press release Wednesday revealing that Barry Diller’s Dotdash had acquired Meredith Corp.’s magazine business in a deal valued at $2.7 billion. In contrast, “print” was used just twice and one of those mentions was to point out that Meredith’s digital ad revenue has already surpassed its print ad revenue for the last three quarters. So what does this mean for the future of print at the magazines, which include People, InStyle, Entertainment Weekly, Shape, Magnolia Journal, Sweet July and Southern...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO