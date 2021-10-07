CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Street.Com
 5 days ago

* In nearly every market cycle, speculation in low-quality, virtually valueless and literally bankrupt stocks, marks a market top * Statewide "shelter at home" orders coupled with the Fed's liquidity injections and commission-free trading (on most p... Did Trump Just Pull an April Fool's Trick With the Oil Market?. This...

Stock market reverses course in Monday afternoon trade, with Dow down about 120 points

U.S. stock markets turned south Monday afternoon, with early, modest gains fizzling, amid selling in financials and communication services . The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading about 115 points lower, or 0.3%, at 34,630, the S&P 500 index was trading 0.3% lower at 4,380, while the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1% at 14,560. All three benchmarks had been showing modest gains earlier in the session. The Treasury is closed in observance of Columbus Day in the U.S.
Dow Turns Higher As Oil Surges, Stocks Gain Ahead of Q3 Earnings

U.S. stocks moved higher Monday, while oil prices extended their recent rally past the highest levels in seven years, as investors prepped for a key week on Wall Street that could define market direction into the final months of the year. With a global energy crunch boosting inflation forecasts, semiconductor...
Let's Chart Out Our Near-Term Market Outlook

The chart trends of the major equity indexes remain mixed while the data is generally neutral with the exception of insiders increasing their selling activity. Also of note was the rise in the 10-Year Treasury yield to just shy of resistance as it continued to rise. On the Charts. Source:...
Exxon Mobil Corporation

Here we'll compare oil stocks: Exxon Mobil vs. Chevron. Let's dig into in the producer price index report -- if you can stomach it -- and see how to position amid rising costs. Get some hydrocarbon exposure, and watch out for companies that cannot pass their price increases onto the...
Is Occidental Petroleum Corp. a Good Oil & Gas Stock to Buy?

The shares of international energy company Occidental Petroleum’s (OXY) have rallied 94.3% in price year-to-date as U.S. crude oil prices hit multi-year highs with OPEC+ sticking with its output increase plan. However, given the surprising rise in crude inventories and the risk of a fourth wave of COVID-19 hitting several countries, the energy space is expected to remain volatile. So, will the stock be able to maintain its momentum? Let’s find out.Oil and gas company Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) in Houston, Tex., conducts exploration and production activities in the United States. The energy company’s strong operational performance in its last reported quarter helped generate its highest level of free cash flow for the second consecutive quarter in a decade. So far this year, the stock has surged 94.3% in price as the demand for petroleum products rebounded.
Occidental Petroleum, Chubb rise; Allogene, Oshkosh fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Quidel Corp., up $1.83 to $138.04. The medical diagnostics company gave investors a surprisingly good revenue update as demand for COVID-19 tests remains strong. Allogene Therapeutics Inc., down $11.25 to $13.13. The cancer treatment developer said the FDA ordered a...
The Leaky Tire Market

With the exception of last Tuesday, the S&P 500 has not had a love affair with Tuesdays since late August. By that I mean Tuesdays have been red. I'm surprised all the folks who think everything is a conspiracy theory aren't talking about this one. In the meantime, days like...
Where the S&P and Nasdaq Stand, The New Green Team, Trading Southwest and Pfizer

"If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door." Bond markets reopened on Monday evening in New York. The wee hours pass. The U.S. 10-Year Note still stands close to where it went out on Friday night. Equity markets got off to a bullish start on Monday, only to give it all back and then some by the closing bell. Trading volume was extremely light. In fact, over the past two sessions (bond markets were open on Friday), both "down" days, trading volume has been significantly lighter than it had been for more than a month.
Goldman Taps Exxon, Occidental, Hess as Energy Winners

With oil and gas prices rising sharply, Goldman Sachs sees good value in several energy companies, including ExxonMobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report and Hess (HES) - Get Hess Corporation (HES) Report. It has buy ratings on all three.
