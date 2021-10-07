Whiting Petroleum Corporation

The shares of international energy company Occidental Petroleum’s (OXY) have rallied 94.3% in price year-to-date as U.S. crude oil prices hit multi-year highs with OPEC+ sticking with its output increase plan. However, given the surprising rise in crude inventories and the risk of a fourth wave of COVID-19 hitting several countries, the energy space is expected to remain volatile. So, will the stock be able to maintain its momentum? Let’s find out.Oil and gas company Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) in Houston, Tex., conducts exploration and production activities in the United States. The energy company’s strong operational performance in its last reported quarter helped generate its highest level of free cash flow for the second consecutive quarter in a decade. So far this year, the stock has surged 94.3% in price as the demand for petroleum products rebounded.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO