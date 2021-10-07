CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Daddy: John Mellencamp celebrates his 70th birthday today

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Mellencamp, the Indiana-born singer/songwriter who came to fame in the early ’80s under the name John Cougar, was born 70 years ago today. Known for his roots-rock songs often celebrating small-town life in America, Mellencamp enjoyed his major commercial breakthrough with his fifth studio album, 1982’s American Fool, released under the John Cougar moniker.

