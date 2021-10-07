Beware of Taking Immediate Action on Short Reports

Is it just ironic or a sign that short reports emerged once again and now the market rallies? Perhaps those are becoming the new CNBC Markets in Crisis indicator. I think it's too early to say, but I'm growing a bit more optimistic the more short reports I see. Like so many other things in life, sentiment will drive certain groups to emerge from the shadows. It doesn't matter if it is bulls, bears, crash callers (not the same as shorts), crypto HODLers, crypto haters, and on and on.