CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

$55 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Tabletop Tree Makes Us Scream "This Is Halloween!"

By Allison Johnson
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"This is Halloween, This is Halloween!" Sorry, if that wasn't stuck in your head already, you're not a true The Nightmare Before Christmas fan. However, if you're here, you probably are, and I have the perfect holiday season decor for you! This tabletop Nightmare Before Christmas tree is the perfect addition to your tabletop tree collection or Nightmare Before Christmas decorations.

www.wideopeneats.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The 25th Anniversary Edition of Nightmare Before Christmas is only $6 today

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who watch The Nightmare Before Christmas every December, and the rest of us. It's fine if you're the kind of person who only casually enjoys one of Tim Burton's greatest films; that's why the movie is on Disney Plus to enjoy whenever you want. But if you want to enjoy an advanced version of this film, complete with bonus features, commentary and a sing-along track, you only have to spend $6 on the Blu-ray version.
MOVIES
romper.com

Throw The Best 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Baby Shower With These Ideas

Baby showers are almost always tooth-achingly sweet affairs. From the pink and blue decor to the over the top fondant cakes, everything is sweet sweet sweet. But maybe that’s not your style. Maybe you like things a little more edgy. That’s where the Nightmare Before Christmas baby shower theme comes in.
LIFESTYLE
NME

Billie Eilish to voice Sally in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ live-to-film concert

Billie Eilish has joined the cast for a pair of forthcoming performances of The Nightmare Before Christmas, in which she’ll voice the character Sally. The shows, which will take place at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium on October 29 and 31, have been billed as “live-to-film” concert experiences, meaning the Disney film will be played on-screen with live musical accompaniment from an orchestra.
MOVIES
romper.com

10 Shocking Facts About 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' You Probably Didn't Know

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a confusing movie because of that hybrid effect. It’s sort of about Christmas but mostly it’s a Halloween vehicle and yet also there’s Santa... what’s a person to do? Watch it several times a year is probably a safe bet, and revel in the Jack Skellington-ness of it all. The 1993 movie is one of those classics that everyone has watched so many times they think there couldn’t possibly be a surprise left.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
sacramentosun.com

Billie Eilish to join 'Nightmare Before Christmas' shows alongside Danny Elfman

Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will play the role of Sally alongside Danny Elfman's Jack Skellington at the live-to-film concert experience celebrating Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' later this month. Eilish was announced Friday as an additional cast member for the two 'Nightmare' shows at...
ENTERTAINMENT
bestproducts.com

The New Disney ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Ear Headband Has Iridescent Designs and Bow

Between spooky decorations on Amazon to a Hocus Pocus mug and spoon set, Disney is totally in on the Halloween spirit. Each day has the potential to bring something new, however, because the mega brand keeps adding more and more holiday products to its online shop. One of those new products is The Nightmare Before Christmas Ear Headband by Loungefly.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Z107.3

There’s a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ House in Readfield, Maine, and You’re Invited

One mom who loves the movie, 'Nightmare Before Christmas' has transformed her house - and she wants you to come visit!. Sonya, the fun mom, has been working for over a month to transform their home into a spooky spectacular. She has made all of the decorations in the theme of 'Nightmare Before Christmas'! She loves that movie and now her family does too! They want any kid who wants to visit to come by. They are even having a costume contest with prizes on Halloween!
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Christmas#Christmas Tree#Halloween Decorations#Nightmare#Amazon Prime Video
countryliving.com

This Peanuts Halloween Tabletop Tree Was Inspired By ‘It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’

Although it came out in 1966 and it's only 25 minutes long, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown remains a favorite holiday film for families. In the movie, the Peanuts gang celebrates Halloween, and now you can celebrate with them. The Bradford Exchange has an exclusive tabletop tree that was inspired by the film, so it’s sure to be a conversation piece in your home this season.
MOVIES
Wide Open Eats

25 Spooky Candies to Buy This Halloween

It's October. Halloween costumes are being brainstormed. Giant spider decorations are creeping out neighbors and zombie arms are sticking up through lawns. But even more important than all of that is the candy. Spooky candy choices are plentiful this year. Whether you choose gross or traditional, the candy (usually) lasts beyond October 31st. Make sure you've got a solid selection like this list we've put together.
SHOPPING
107.5 Zoo FM

Favorite Western Montana Halloween Tradition Will Make You Scream

After so much bad news about Halloween activities this year and last, it's exciting to find that the legendary Field of Screams is about to open for the season. I went to their Facebook page today and fully expected to see a message saying "see you next year." Instead, there was a contest for a free ticket and an announcement that they are celebrating 22 scream-inducing years in the Bitterroot.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Amazon
d23.com

Special Concessions Offer for D23 Gold Members – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at the El Capitan Theatre

What’s this, what’s this? See Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas on the big screen at Disney’s Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the El Capitan Theatre, from October 8 through October 17 with this special offer for D23 Gold Members. Plus, enjoy specialty concession items for purchase; a prop display from both Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas; and photo ops!
PERFORMING ARTS
Parade

Here Are 30 Christmas Tree Toppers That Make a Statement During The Holidays

December is just two months away, so it’s a good time to grab your storage boxes from the basement or attic and revisit your Christmas decorations. Ask “Alexa” to play your favorite Christmas songs to get you in the holiday spirit and starting dusting off those ornaments and find your tree topper buried at the bottom of the box. Let’s be real, the tree lights and ornaments are what make your tree unique, but the tree topper is the most important component when it comes to Christmas tree decorating. You may have a family heirloom angel tree topper that you’ve been using for 10+ years from your grandmother which is sentimental to you and your family or a classic star or snowflake that’s bent from wear-and-tear over time.
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

I Rewatched 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' As A Mom & ... I Have Some Thoughts

As a goth kid in the late-’90s/early-’00s, I was (and still am) a The Nightmare Before Christmas mega-nerd. I know all the songs, I can recite most of the movie by heart, and I love it to pieces. But as with all great movies, one’s appreciation of it changes over time. I rewatched Nightmare Before Christmas as a mom and noticed some things about this beloved, multi-holiday classic that I really hadn’t considered before. Please consider the following...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
FOX8 News

How to make it through Halloween without a sugar nightmare

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Halloween can be a frightful time. That’s the hope, at least! But it doesn’t need to be a sugar nightmare for your kids! Laura Buxenbaum with The Dairy Alliance has tips and tricks to make it through the spookiest time of the year as well as a few great recipes […]
RECIPES
Axios

Philadelphia Halloween pop-up bar Nightmare Before Tinsel is back

October has arrived — and Halloween haunts are well underway in the city. I recently checked out the spooky pop-up bar downtown, Nightmare Before Tinsel. What I tried: The Blood Bag, which mixes Espolon Blanco tequila with orange liqueur, cranberry juice and Red Bull — and yes, it's served in a blood bag. If you go, I'd recommend this punch-like one to try.
RESTAURANTS
Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy