Identifies as nonbinary and genderqueer. He told Cosmopolitan UK, “For me, when I came out as nonbinary, I didn’t use ‘they/them’. I am literally OK with 'he', 'she' or 'they'. I’ve never felt the binary was something I fit into anyway, even though I didn’t know there was anything I could do about it…Sometimes ‘her’ is something I totes want to dim and other times it’s not.”Amandla is nonbinary and believes that gender "can be pretty much whatever you want it to be" and that "gender as we’ve set it up in current-day society doesn’t actually exist.” In regards to her pronouns, they told People, "I’ve said before that I’m comfortable with using the pronouns ‘they’ or ‘them’ alongside ‘she’ and ‘her’ just because that’s a conversation that’s.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO