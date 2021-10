Next year marks the 30th anniversary of Batman Returns, Michael Keaton’s second and final outing as DC Comics’ Dark Knight. Or at least, it was his final one until he was brought aboard to reprise Bruce Wayne in The Flash. While it would have been easy enough to for Keaton’s Bruce to appear in the Scarlet Speedster’s movie strictly in civilian form, rest assured, we will see him suiting back up as Batman too. And despite three decades having passed since Keaton last put on the Batsuit, it turns out it still fit nicely on him.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO