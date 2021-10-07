CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Join FMX For Angelwitch Cabaret’s One-Year Anniversary Party!

By Chrissy
 5 days ago
Come out to Angelwitch Cabaret and hang out with FMX at the one-year anniversary bash at Lubbock's premiere gentleman's club, Angelwitch Cabaret on October 15th! Not only will you be surrounded by beautiful and fully nude women, but FMX is also bringing some amazing giveaways that you don't want to miss out on, including tickets to Nightmare on 19th Street, tickets to see ZZ Top, delicious pastries from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and more!

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

