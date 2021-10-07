Memories of Warren Woods and Me

My early childhood summers (1955-1959) were spent at a pastoral cottage in Union Pier, Michigan. My mother and I stayed in Union Pier and my father worked in Chicago during the week. He joined us on weekends. In those days, it was very rustic in Union Pier. Especially the water, which tasted like rotten eggs. It was well water, which we Chicagoans had never tasted before. These were in the “prehistoric” days before most people had air conditioning, before the advent of bottled water, if you can imagine that.