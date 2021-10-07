CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Gas leak in boiler room at Irving Elementary forces students to evacuate to Horace Mann

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A gas leak at a north Wichita elementary school forced students to evacuate Thursday.

It happened in the 1600 block of North Market at Irving Elementary around 10:45 a.m. Initially, it was reported a contractor hit a line, but fire officials tell KSN News a contractor was working on the boilers and the leak originated in the room that they were located.

“When fire crews arrived, they did detect a significant volume of gas that was present in the basement near the boiler room,” said Battalion Chief Lane Pearman, Wichita Fire Department. “I believe it was in a pipe. A gas line leading to one of the boilers.”

Pearman said the leak was stopped, and the building was ventilated. It took about an hour.

Wichita Public Schools said the students were moved to Horace Mann in the 1200 block of North Main. Fire crews said when they arrived all students were out of the school.

“The school did a great job here,” Pearman added.

Black Hills Energy is now at the school working to make sure everything is safe for gas to be turned back on.

