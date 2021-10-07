CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Magnitude 5.9 quake halts trains in Tokyo area; 30 injured

By The Associated Press
kyma.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken the Tokyo area, injuring more than 30 people and halting trains and subways. It caused buildings to sway and hanging objects such as signs to swing violently. Trains were halted for safety inspections, and many elevators automatically stopped. Traffic disruptions continued Friday morning, with local trains delayed and commuters overflowing from main stations in the region. The Meteorological Agency says the quake late Thursday was centered just east of Tokyo and 48 miles deep. There was no danger of a tsunami.

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

11 dead in Philippines storm

At least 11 people were killed and seven others were missing after heavy rain across the Philippines flooded villages and triggered landslides, authorities said Tuesday. Six people were killed and two missing in landslides in the landlocked mountainous province of Benguet, and one person drowned in the province of Cagayan, the national disaster agency said. 
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

Bus crash in rugged Nepal district leaves 28 dead, 15 hurt

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — At least 28 people have died in western Nepal after the bus they were on skidded off a mountain road and fell hundreds of yards into a gorge. Authorities say the accident in the remote and rugged Mugu district also left at least 15 injured. A...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy