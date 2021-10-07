Magnitude 5.9 quake halts trains in Tokyo area; 30 injured

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken the Tokyo area, injuring more than 30 people and halting trains and subways. It caused buildings to sway and hanging objects such as signs to swing violently. Trains were halted for safety inspections, and many elevators automatically stopped. Traffic disruptions continued Friday morning, with local trains delayed and commuters overflowing from main stations in the region. The Meteorological Agency says the quake late Thursday was centered just east of Tokyo and 48 miles deep. There was no danger of a tsunami.