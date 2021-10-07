Requited Altruism
“… only Noach survived, and those with him in the Ark” (Bereishis 7:23). Rashi cites a Medrash that Noach delayed feeding the lion, and it bit him. The commentaries ask why the lion was not afraid to bite Noach. After all, the animals depended on Noach for their subsistence, and Noach could retaliate by depriving the lion of food. Moreover, all the animals were aware of the selfless dedication of Noach and his children to the well-being of the animals. Could not the lion wait another few minutes until Noach brought his food?www.jewishpress.com
