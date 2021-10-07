CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Requited Altruism

By Rabbi Dovid Goldwasser
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

“… only Noach survived, and those with him in the Ark” (Bereishis 7:23). Rashi cites a Medrash that Noach delayed feeding the lion, and it bit him. The commentaries ask why the lion was not afraid to bite Noach. After all, the animals depended on Noach for their subsistence, and Noach could retaliate by depriving the lion of food. Moreover, all the animals were aware of the selfless dedication of Noach and his children to the well-being of the animals. Could not the lion wait another few minutes until Noach brought his food?

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Why Is The Mabul Called ‘The Waters Of Noach’?

The Navi Yeshayah (54:10) refers to the mabul, the Great Flood, as “The Waters of Noach.” This sounds like Noach is blamed for the flood – so the question is: Why such a harsh name? What was Noach at fault for?. The Zohar in two places says that this is...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Q & A: Kiddush Levana (Part I)

Question: Why do we say Shalom Aleichem at Kiddush Levana, when we bless the new moon, and why do we do so three times? Is it because we have not seen a new moon for a whole month? Can you explain a little more about this mitzvah?. Ira Warshansky. Philadelphia,...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Making Of A Gadol

Title: Towards the Mystical Experience of Modernity: The Making of Rav Kook, 1865-1904. Rava said to Bar Hedya, “I saw in a dream that my mansion had fallen, and all came and took it away brick by brick.”. Bar Hedya said to him, “Your teachings will spread throughout the world.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Jewish Press

Reflections On My Rebbe, Rav Moshe Dovid Tendler, zt”l

The Talmud (Mo’ed Katan 25b) relates that following the death of Rabba and Rav Yosef, the bridges over the Euphrates collapsed into one another; and following the death of Abaye and Rava, the bridges over the Tigris collapsed into one another. These great Sages were “bridges” – ba’alei mesorah – connecting one generation to the next. And their deaths marked the end of an era.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashi
The Jewish Press

The Place and People for the Bible

By the eleventh chapter of the Bible, it appeared that mankind had reached perfection. United in time, place and purpose, the whole world appeared ready to accept the word of God. Yet God rejected this model of the human race, and instead opted to give his holy texts to a sliver of the world in entirely inverted circumstances. The message embedded in the choice is as timeless as it is important.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

In The Merit Of A Tzaddik

In 1985, Arieh and Liora Levi sold their three room apartment in Givat Shmuel and bought a four room apartment there. On the same day, the Israeli shekel was devalued by a great deal, which basically meant that the Levis were out a lot of money!. There was no way...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael

Hope you had a nice Yom Tov. I had a great Yom Tov, but I wanted to share some of my personal experiences that I discussed with my friends and we decided that I would represent our “Sandwich Generation” or shall I call us the “Shmata Generation.” We all love our married children and grandchildren and many of us are blessed with parents as well. So from my personal support group we decided to share with you a humorous letter that may help others in our situation deal with Yom Tov from our perspective.
SOCIETY
Ashe County's Newspaper

‘Convergence: Courage in a Crisis’ Documents Acts of Altruism in a Pandemic

Extraordinary acts of altruism, sacrifice, and love fill the movie Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, chronicling the work of inspiring individuals during the Covid-19 pandemic. Director Orlando von Einsiedel reached out to other filmmakers all over the world, asking them to tell unique stories unfolding in their communities. Some, like...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Altruism#Lion#Yeshiva#Sages
coloradopols.com

A Few Dozen Anti-Vaxxers Anti-Vaxx With Themselves

The much-ballyhooed Colorado Freedom of Choice Rally yesterday, a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates becoming increasingly prevalent throughout society from employers to entertainment venues, attracted a crowd that–sorry to say–will not be sufficient to launch the glorious anti-vaxxer revolution. But even in a state where a solid majority support vaccine mandates for health care and public-facing government workers, the noisy minority has the opportunity to make their allotment of noise:
ADVOCACY
The Jewish Press

Compassion For Migrants: How Chazal Teach Us to Have Empathy for the Displaced

About ten years ago, as part of my clinical training, I worked as a psychotherapist for Advocates for Survivors of Torture and Trauma. The mission of the agency, which has since closed due to lack of funding, was to provide services and support for migrants who had survived torture in their native countries. The agency’s clients’ stories of survival were at once heartbreaking and inspiring, each one with a unique experience that forced her or him to escape home seeking a safer life.
ADVOCACY
Slate

My Son’s Generous College Fund Vanished

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) After my ex-husband’s death due to alcoholism, many people donated to our son’s future college fund. He was in elementary school at this time. Over the years, the communication and relationship with my ex’s family has become completely nonexistent. I have been to blame for all of their son’s addictions and mental health issues. (He had all of them prior to our marriage.) On the positive side, our son has grown into a wonderful, healthy, stable young man.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Pets
The Jewish Press

Religion Minister, Tsfat Chief Rabbi, at War over Kashrut of ‘Infested’ Broccoli, Cauliflower

Minister of Religious Services Matan Kahana (Yamina) is promoting the election of a new rabbi for Hatzor HaGlilit, a small town near Tsfat whose rabbi passed away some six months ago and is yet to be replaced. Kahana’s move follows the loss of some 500 tons of broccoli and cauliflower that have been stored in the freezers of the Pri HaGalil plant in Hatzor HaGlilit for about a month and a half because the Chief Rabbi of Tsfat Shmuel Eliyahu refuses to grant the produce a kashrut permit.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Noach’s Midlife Transition

Living is a form of not being sure, not knowing what next or how. – Agnes de Mille. It’s not clear if Noach enlisted any help in preparation for his milestone 600th year. Was building the ark a family business or a sole enterprise? (The last pasuk of Chapter 6 in the parsha indicates that it was the latter.) Clearly, this was not going to be a celebratory round-the-world cruise; other than equipping the ark with essentials, he didn’t have to plan an itinerary and map out which sights to see along the way.
RASHI
The Jewish Press

Discovering A Remarkable Sefer On A Trip To A Gerrer Shtieble

Over the past few months, a fun tradition started by Rabbi Dovid Bashevkin has developed on the wonderful little corner of social media called “#FrumTwitter.” After every Shabbat or Yom Tov, one posts a picture of what one read or learned. It is a great way to start conversations and have some fun, and I have gotten into it as well. One week I posted a stack of a few dozen books that I consulted on a “deep dive” into halachic issues, and another week I posted the nutritional information on the side of a cereal box, which was all I managed to read that Shabbat.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

German Government Allots Another $767 Million for Holocaust Survivors

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) announced that an additional $767 million have been secured to help Holocaust survivors as the result of a new agreement with the German government. The Claims Conference said on Wednesday that first-time pensions have been allotted for Holocaust survivors who...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy