Requited Altruism

Living is a form of not being sure, not knowing what next or how. – Agnes de Mille. It’s not clear if Noach enlisted any help in preparation for his milestone 600th year. Was building the ark a family business or a sole enterprise? (The last pasuk of Chapter 6 in the parsha indicates that it was the latter.) Clearly, this was not going to be a celebratory round-the-world cruise; other than equipping the ark with essentials, he didn’t have to plan an itinerary and map out which sights to see along the way.

RASHI ・ 4 DAYS AGO