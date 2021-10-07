DC Fandome 2021: How to Watch and What to Expect

DC FanDome 2021 is just a little over a week away, and the virtual convention has quite a lot for fans to get excited for. After DC announced an impressive lineup of titles, as well as a star-studded guest list earlier this week, it looks their hype for the event isn't slowing down. On Thursday, the company released an official trailer for DC FanDome 2021, which provides a first look at what fans can expect from the upcoming event. The trailer showcases just some of the movies, television shows, video games, and more that will be featured at the event. It also includes some new, never-before-seen glimpses at Black Adam and The Batman.

