DC Fandome 2021: How to Watch and What to Expect

By Felicia Miranda
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, DC FanDome premiered as a virtual celebration for fans of the DC multiverse. It was filled with exciting announcements that included the first teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League and a full cast reveal for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Returning this year as DC FanDome 2021, looks at upcoming DC comics, movies, shows, and games have already been teased. Fans can expect a new trailer for The Batman movie, fresh looks at shows like Batwoman, The Flash, and Superman & Lois, reveals of Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and more. Here's everything you need to know to tune in so you don't miss it.

