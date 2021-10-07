CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US warns it could sanction Ethiopia after CNN reveals airline ferried weapons during Tigray war

By Nima Elbagir, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Katie Polglase, Eliza Mackintosh, CNN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration has described a CNN report that Ethiopian Airlines shuttled weapons to Eritrea as "incredibly grave" and warned that it was prepared to impose sanctions on Ethiopia and any other parties who prolonged the conflict in Tigray. On Wednesday CNN revealed that Ethiopia's government used its state-owned commercial...

IBTimes

UN Recalls Ethiopia Migration Head Over Tigray War Remarks

The United Nation's migration agency has put its Ethiopia chief on administrative leave, citing "unauthorised interviews" in which she complained of being sidelined by UN higher-ups she claimed were sympathetic to Tigrayan rebels. The departure of Maureen Achieng, confirmed in a letter dated Monday and seen by AFP, risks further...
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in 'massive' move

Ethiopian troops and their allies have launched air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP, amid growing speculation of a major offensive. A spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a brutal conflict with pro-government forces in northern Ethiopia for 11 months, said Saturday there was a "massive move" against the rebels. Just five days ago, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new term after a landslide election win, vowing to defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting international criticism of the war and alarm about the desperate humanitarian crisis it has triggered. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said there had been "mostly air, drone and artillery bombardment" of rebels, and reported a major troop build-up, saying "tens of thousands are amassed" in northern Amhara including the North Gondar and North Wollo zones.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Ethiopia’s widening war could be catastrophic for millions. The U.S. needs to step up pressure.

The rainy season is coming to an end in Ethiopia’s conflict zones, which means that the fighting season could be about to begin. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, freshly sworn in for a new five-year term on Monday, has been massing government forces near Tigray, a rebellious province in the country’s north. Barring de-escalation, the consequences — especially for the 6 million people of Tigray, at growing risk of famine — could be catastrophic.
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. condemns Ethiopia's expulsion of U.N. officials, warns of sanctions

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The United States condemns Ethiopia's expulsion of seven United Nations officials, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday, warning that Washington will not hesitate to use sanctions against those who obstruct humanitarian efforts in the country. The expulsions were announced by Ethiopia's Ministry...
U.S. POLITICS
KHON2

Ethiopia expels UN officials amid Tigray blockade pressure

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia said Thursday it is kicking out seven United Nations officials whom it accused of “meddling” in the country’s internal affairs, as pressure grows on the government over its deadly blockade of the Tigray region. The expulsions are the government’s most dramatic move yet to restrict...
POLITICS
Sand Hills Express

Ethiopia orders U.N. aid workers to leave Tigray amid famine crisis

United Nations — The humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region “is spiraling out of control,” according to the U.N. humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, with 5.2 million people in need of food aid and 400,000 living in famine-like conditions. The crisis is one that U.N. agencies and other international aid organizations have been trying to address for months.
AFRICA
