Doja Cat Reveals She's Overworked: 'I'm Not Happy'

By Shine My Crown Staff
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 6 days ago
Doja Cat posted a message to her fans, sharing that she is overworked and isn’t happy.

“im just tired and i dont want to do anything. im not happy. :\ I’m done saying yes to motherf—kers cuz I cant even have a week to just chill. im never not working. im f—king tired. Alex is getting old hes 68 years old and i cant even be there for him. i wanna be alone,” she wrote on Twitter.

She continued, “its not anybody else’s fault but mine anyway i just keep agreeing to s—t i dont wanna do in the future. its my own dumb a— fault. and then im too tired to put any effort into this s—t cuz im so run down from everything else,” she concluded, adding, “i like dont care anymore man,” she added.

Doja first broke out onto the scene when she went viral with 2018’s “Mooo! (B—ch, I’m a Cow).” Since then, it’s pretty much been nonstop for the star.

In August, Doja’s “Need To Know,” became her fourth top 10 on the Billboard Global 200, which meant that the singer had four songs in the top 10 on the Billboard Global 200 at the same time. This ties her with Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo.

Despite her success, during a sitdown with Missy Elliott, “When it comes to rap I could be better. I think everybody feels that way with their own art, in all kinds of ways,” she tells Missy.

“But I see all these incredibly talented rappers around me, and I’m like, “Yeah, I’m doing pop, but I should focus on my pen now more than ever.” I’m good, and I can be funny and charming, and I can do little punchlines here and there, but I need to talk about my life more, and about what’s going on.”

We think Doja Cat is dope.

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

