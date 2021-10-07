CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laguna Hills, CA

4 Places to Visit in Laguna Hills

By Robin Jones
orangecoast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpened over the summer, this takeout spot offers the perfect picnic food: an entree and three side dishes, all pleasingly packaged in a brown paper box ($14 to $15). Everything is made from scratch with fresh ingredients, including the pulled pork, roast chicken, quiches, potpies, mac and cheese, green salads, and seasonal fruit salads. Boxes are customizable, with gluten-free and vegetarian options. 25616 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills, 949-446-9083.

www.orangecoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OCRegister

Moulin Bouillon has soft opened in Newport Beach with dinner service

Moulin, Orange County’s boutique chain of French cafes, has opened a new spot serving dinner. It will be easy to find, adjacent to its Moulin Cafe in Newport Beach which just celebrated its 7th anniversary. Here’s all you need to know about the new restaurant, Moulin Bouillon. Background: Owner Laurent...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Reading Eagle

Road trip: 5 places to visit near Birdsboro

Here are five places to make the Birdsboro area a day-trip destination. It’s open for wine tastings and has indoor/outdoor seating, on-line ordering with curbside pick-up. Reservations are requested for groups of six or more. Hours: Thursday-Friday, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, noon-8 p.m.; Sunday noon-6 p.m. The farm has a rich history and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was a stop on the Underground Railroad.
BIRDSBORO, PA
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

Mystic Hills Vineyard offers guests a place of love

With a bird’s eye view of San Miguel, Mystic Hills Vineyards perches on top of a hill overlooking the gorgeous expanse of countryside that is an ideal backdrop for an afternoon of wine tasting and conversation with owners Judy and Joel Cox. With open arms and hearts, the Cox family welcomes guests to share in the love of wine and being part of the family at Mystic Hills Vineyards.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Laguna Hills, CA
City
Orange, CA
Thrillist

The Best Places to Visit in LA to Get a Taste for the City

LA can seem huge and daunting, whether you’re visiting for the week or have lived here your whole life. Even locals discover new hidden gems from time to time, right? But there are some crucial elements to the city that you really need to check out to get a feel for the vibe. So to the visitors: once you’ve gotten the selfie in front of the Hollywood sign and your burritos, swing by these stops to get the full LA experience. And for the locals: give your biggest too-cool-for-this eyeroll and make sure that every one of these stops is checked off your list. Trust us, they’re just as fun as ever.
LIFESTYLE
Buffalo News

5 spooky places to visit in Western New York

You don't need to trek to Transylvania to get a taste of terror. Western New York has plenty of places to send your heart racing. Graestone Manor, 4049 Root Road, Gasport. This Gasport bed and breakfast is owned by psychic medium Heather Rease and her husband, Robert Mattison, who have a radio show on the Paranormal King Radio Network.
BUFFALO, NY
orangecoast.com

Poppy & Seed’s Seasonal Menu of Share Plates Shines in Anaheim

Yikes, the parking lot at the Anaheim Packing House is sheer bedlam. I can see the gabled glass roof that signals Poppy & Seed, but parking the car is a cruel game of Tetris. The prize is a garden table at sunset, immersed in the calming alfresco embrace of one of this year’s most promising new independent restaurants.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Tea#Places To Visit#Iced Coffee#Fruit Salads#Porchbox#Mac#Persian#House#Instagram
Southlake Style

Five Places To Visit During National Pizza Month

If you needed another excuse to dig into a delicious pie, here you go: October is National Pizza Month. Whether you love the classic cheese pizza or love to pile on the pineapple, there are plenty of restaurants where you can celebrate National Pizza Month this October.
RESTAURANTS
Only In Northern California

Take A Haunted Road Trip To Visit Some Of The Spookiest Places In Northern California

Northern California has a heritage and history that’s as rich as its gold-laden riverbanks. That means we have a few ghosts hiding in the attic, so to speak. There are spooky spots all over the region, but to experience the most haunted places in Northern California, all you need to do is follow this itinerary. […] The post Take A Haunted Road Trip To Visit Some Of The Spookiest Places In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
MENDOCINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs VillageFest returns to pre-COVID layout tonight

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Palm Springs' weekly street fair is set to returnto its pre-COVID layout alongside Fall hour scheduling today.   This Thursday's VillageFest will extend from Amado Road to BaristoRoad on Palm Canyon Drive for the first time since its July reopening.   The street fair will also begin an hour earlier, at 6 p.m., and rununtil The post Palm Springs VillageFest returns to pre-COVID layout tonight appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
suburbanchicagoland.com

Edwards Orchard the best place to visit for Fall country enjoyment

Edwards Orchard the best place to visit for Fall country enjoyment. A perfect getaway from the violence and murders that define Chicago’s dysfunction and danger is a trip to the countryside. One of the best destinations in the Fall is Edwards Orchard, a 90 minute but worthwhile drive from Chicago’s violence epicenter to the serenity of Poplar Grove, Illinois in Boone County. The 100 acre orchard has apples, pumpkins and every kind of berry, plus an array of preserves of every kind you can think of and need to enjoy life.
CHICAGO, IL
thegraftonnews.com

Views: A visit to Joe's Place on Shrewsbury Street

There are some special places in town that are uniquely Grafton. Swirls & Scoops, Pepperoni Express and Doughnut Star among them. Lucky from Pepperoni Express has been making good pizza and subs for area residents for many years. Every summer season, high school and college kids scoop or swirl, depending on your preference for hard or soft ice cream, to earn money for college. And the hard-working family at Donut Star simply make the best doughnuts this side of Worcester.
GRAFTON, MA
Atlas Obscura

15 Places Every Tea-Lover Should Visit Before They Die

Tea comes second only to water as the most widely consumed beverage in the world and its history is nothing short of epic. Cultivation of tea dates back more than 6,000 years in East Asia, most likely in what is now China’s Yunnan province, where farmers first ate leaves of Camellia sinensis as a vegetable, then learned to steep them into a fragrant brew. Ever since, tea’s impact on civilization has been immense. It has been a builder of empires, a driving force for colonialism, and at the heart of many a bloody conflict.
FOOD & DRINKS
smobserved.com

A Favorite Hidden Gem with Angelenos: One of the Most Quintessentially California Places to Visit

A favorite hidden gem with Angelenos and one of the most quintessentially California places to visit, live or go to college. Claremont, California is the ultimate overnight or weekend getaway for an awesome family vacation. Notable as a college town with some of the nation's most highly respected educational institutions, Claremont, the city, is a distinctly, quaint suburb of Claremont full of idyllic tree-lined streets, a walkable downtown village, a relaxed, casual atmosphere, and authentically nostalgic architecture.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy