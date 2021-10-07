The Most beloved Holiday Fairy Tale Will Come To Life In LA This Holiday Season
The Nutcracker dreamlike experience is coming to LA this holiday season—join the waitlist and be the first to know when doors open!. Get transported to the magical world of the Nutcracker! From November 26 till December 31, The Immersive Nutcracker holiday experience is bringing Tchaikovsky’s timeless music to life in four different locations in LA—Beverly Center, Westfield Topanga & The Village, Westfield Santa Anita and Westfield Valencia Town Center.secretlosangeles.com
