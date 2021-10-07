Why compliance, transparency and security are the key pillars to Huobi Trust’s custody strategy
As the blockchain and crypto asset space continues to grow with the rise of cutting-edge applications, large companies and institutional investors are tapping into the space. As of now, there are more than ten thousand currencies in the global digital money market, and the total crypto market value has exceeded $2 trillion. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has predicted that Bitcoin will continue to appreciate and that the market value of Bitcoin will reach $100 trillion one day.cointelegraph.com
Comments / 0