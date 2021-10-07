CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Arcade Paradise Demo Preview

By Jake Smith
nerdybirdgames.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWired Productions are back at it again with a really interesting title developed by Nosebleed Interactive called Arcade Paradise!. What is Arcade Paradise you say? Well, your father, voiced by the lovely Doug Cockle tasks his child (you) in running the family business, a laundromat. They obviously at first despise this move, would much rather be doing more than just cleaning clothes and looking after the place. That is until they discover in the back some old arcade machines. Discovering the arcade machines and how much money they’re making, they get the idea of expanding the laundromat into a full-blown arcade so people can play games while they wait. The wonderful thing about these games though is that each is a beautifully handcrafted fun retro titles that the player can play and even set high scores, so it’s a bit like an Inception kind of thing, a game within a game.

nerdybirdgames.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

World of Horror - 2019 demo - Game demo - Download

This is a 2019 demo of Word of Horror, a game by Pantasz. The year is 198X. Disgusting creatures terrorize a small seaside town in Japan as reality starts to crumble, and the Old Gods reawaken to sate their primal hunger. It's a losing battle, but maybe you've got what it takes to postpone the inevitable. The end of the world is at hand.
VIDEO GAMES
KATU.com

Blockbuster Arcade Game Goes Mobile!

Mobile gaming has shot to the top of the video game industry, now representing 60% of the market, and growing. While the traditional video games industry still remains a male-dominated category, one of the fastest growing segments in mobile gaming is growth largely being driven by women, who love to compete. According to Skillz, the leading mobile games platform that powers over two billion tournaments every year, nearly 60% of players on its platform are female. What’s more, 64% of women today say they prefer mobile games over other platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’ preview: The ‘Shadow the Hedgehog’ of soulslikes could be a smash hit

When we were first introduced to Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the entire internet laughed in unison. Protagonist Jack, in his Topman v-neck from 2005, couldn’t shut up about chaos and how much he wanted to kill it. Oh how we joked. But I’ve played more than just the demo of Final Fantasy Origin now, and I’m convinced that the soulslike genre is about to have its Shadow the Hedgehog moment.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Cockle
keengamer.com

Transiruby Demo Preview: Downward Thrust or Bust

A few years ago, I bought a game titled KAMIKO on a whim for my Switch console. While not the longest or most detailed title, it left a nice impression on me for its tight controls, cute aesthetic, and lovely soundtrack. Some time later, I discover that its developer, Skipmore, was making a new game. A metroidvania adventure of a much larger scale, featuring a very similar aesthetic and obvious ambition. Awaiting patiently for news of a release date, I was thrilled to see that a demo of Transiruby was to be featured in Steam’s current Next Fest. And here we are.
VIDEO GAMES
hoboken411.com

Starburst Slot Demo

Talking about the most popular virtual slots in this area, the Starburst slot should be one of the first ones to mention. This development of the NetEnt company was released to the market back in 2012. It almost immediately found a great response from the audience and began to enjoy popularity.
GAMBLING
gamepressure.com

Game demo - Download

This is a demo for Hedon – a game by Zan_Hedon. Hedon is an entirely original game (running on GZDoom Engine) designed by me (broadly known online as "Zan"), throughout the years, first as a concept/fantasy world, and thanks to the Doom modding community - an actual thing in the works. I'm an artist/fresh game dev who aims to go for as much original content as I can, including graphics (which I entirely draw from scratch in Photoshop), level design, coding, story, sound effects etc. in order to create a whole new game which tries to revive the long lost art of FPS design.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Peachleaf Valley: Seeds of Love Demo Preview: Refreshing Re-Leaf

The idea of a video game inspired by nature seems somewhat odd on the surface. Games are a technical pastime, one that requires the advances in technology that have provided humanity with much convenience. So perhaps it’s all the more versatile to focus on all that simplicity can provide, away from the hustle and bustle of constant electronic upkeep. And who hasn’t had fantasies of building a new life away from everything, depending on nothing but the world to support you? Peachleaf Valley: Seeds of Love is the sophomore game by Great Gretuski Studios, which attempts to capture the essence of a lifestyle refresh.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade Games#Sound Design#Xbox One#Car Game#Wired Productions#Nosebleed Interactive#Pac Man
Inverse

'Final Fantasy Origin' preview: Square Enix fixed the first demo's worst problems

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin needed a bit of lightening up. Now, sunbeams shine through the once dark and disgusting Chaos Shrine’s windows from the first Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin demo. Ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2021, Square Enix has given the game a shocking overhaul, with a new demo that transforms the once dreary castle into a well-lit dungeon.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Grapple Dog Demo Preview: Swingin’ Sweetness

Among the many demos currently available this week with Steam’s Next Fest, a few stand out to me, personally. One of which is the topic of today’s post: Grapple Dog, a game I’ve had my eye on for some years now. As a longtime fan of platformers and 2D sidescrollers, everything about this title screams, “This is your thing, buddy. Jump on it.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

- Souldash Demo v.0.6.0.6 - Game demo - Download

You were once the god-king of the Dreamworld, but a new pantheon of gods dethroned you. Mortals have forgotten about you. The divines drained your soul of its incredible power. As you diminished, your chains were no longer able to hold you. You escaped into the mortal realm seeking revenge and destruction. No deity has set foot here for eons, but you changed everything. Soon new gods will come for you, and the world will burn.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
keengamer.com

Anno Mutationem Demo Preview: Bloated Ambition

Blade Runner 2049. Cyberpunk 2077. Katana Zero. Alita: Battle Angel. Ghost Runner. These are just a few prominent examples of cyberpunk-oriented media that have been provided to the public in the last few years. A dystopian world full of neon and wreckage, tied to a synthwave soundtrack that sets a futuristic, cool, emotional mood. This type of scenario is one that has always been fairly popular in fiction, and the expanded scope of game creation has allowed it to flourish within the gaming world, as well. Anno Mutationem is the latest in a long line of cyberpunk settings to deal with a complex narrative and bountiful world, all contained within a 40-minute demo.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Conscript Demo Preview: Rigidly Poetic

Unlike many of the other demos I’ve played these past few days, Conscript is something of an anomaly to me. Despite its worldwide popularity and influence, I do not have much personal experience with Resident Evil, nor games of its type. Specifically, survival-horror. This game, which takes heavy inspiration from the Resident Evil series, is not something I would generally be intrigued by. However, the sheer scope of its premise and deeply psychologically twisted imagery was enough to win me over. I didn’t even discover it initially—I have my brother, who does enjoy survival-horror, to thank.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue demo preview — Burned again

I want to love when new firefighting games come out. It all started with Human Entertainment’s The Firemen, a top-down SNES game where you played as, you guessed it, firemen that charged into burning buildings. Not counting that game’s sequel, nothing has hit the same highs since. After taking a single look at Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue, my hopes were, ahem, rekindled. It’s an upcoming 2.5D firefighting game where you play as a firefighter, and the demo is about to make landfall. I got to check out the Firegirl demo early and I was quite surprised by what I found in the preview.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

- HyperFleet Demo v.1 - Game demo - Download

This is a demo for HyperFleet – a game by summetGames. Prepare for a challenge you'll never forget! Race against the clock at breakneck speeds, all while performing insane aerial acrobatics. Features fast-paced and addictive gameplay that will have you constantly thinking three steps ahead. Demo version includes 7 levels.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Haiku, the Robot Demo Preview: Sunset Soulevard

Take a single look at Haiku in that image above. What an adorable little thing. Cutesy eyes, a soft, round body, and a curiosity that rivals a rambunctious child. You see that and automatically assume that Haiku, the Robot will be an atmospheric, casual game about exploration and interaction with friendly buddies. That would be the first mistake.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Forsaken: How to Get Arcade Tokens & All Arcade Games Guide

Find out where to get Arcade Tokens and all of the Arcade Games you can play in the new Forsaken Cold War Zombies map. The wait is over and players are finally hopping into the new Cold War Zombies map, Forsaken. However, one of the highlights of the map comes in the form of some unexpected minigames.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Arcade Paradise delayed to Spring 2022, gameplay trailer

Arcade Paradise has been delayed and will no longer release this year as originally planned. Instead, publisher Wired Productions and developer Nosebleed Interactive are moving the game to Spring 2022. Here’s an overview of Arcade Paradise:. Welcome to Arcade Paradise, the 90s retro arcade adventure game. With the keys to...
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Arcade Paradise is a 90s retro-inspired adventure coming in Spring 2022

Wired Productions has released a new trailer for Arcade Paradise, a 90’s inspired retro adventure aiming for a Spring 2022 launch. The game sees you take on the role of Ashley, who’s taken on the role of their father’s laundry business. However, rather than washing sheets, you’ve decided you’d rather turn the place into a full on arcade. You’ll get to not only pick the machines and buy them, but you’ll get to play them too.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy