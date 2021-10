With a matchup at No. 17 Arkansas this weekend, Auburn begins the second half of its 2021 season. At 4-2, the Tigers are two wins away from becoming bowl eligible — and according to ESPN FPI, their most likely record for the year is 7-5 (59.4% chance to win vs. Ole Miss; 64.4% chance to win vs. Mississippi State; 74.6% chance to win at South Carolina). Auburn is a 3.5-point underdog this weekend in Fayetteville, however, making Arkansas a favorite in an SEC game for the first time since 2017.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO