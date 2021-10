The Arlington Redevelopment Board on Monday, Oct. 4, meeting in remote session, heard a report about urban renewal and blighted areas from Jenny Raitt, planning director. She said the town's board was the first combined planning and redevelopment authority in Massachusetts, established in 1971. Members of the board discussed the implications of the report, and one member asked whether the Mugar site could fall under urban renewal (she said it can).

ARLINGTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO