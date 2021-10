The section soccer playoffs begin Tuesday. Owatonna's girls and boys get a rematch of a recent game against South Suburban teams to open up action. The OHS girls (No. 6 seed, 9-7) go to Farmington (No. 3, 8-6-2) for a 5 pm game. Radio coverage will be on AM 1390 KRFO / 94.7 FM and the app. The Huskies' boys (No. 4 seed, 10-5-1) host Lakeville North (No. 5, 9-3-2) at 7 pm Tuesday at the Lincoln Complex in Owatonna.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO