Faribault Bethlehem Academy came from behind tonight to defeat Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3 sets to 2 in a Gopher Conference showdown. Both teams came into the match undefeated in the Gopher. The Buccaneers had a 2-1 lead after winning the first set 25-23 and the third set 25-20. The Cardinals dominated the second set 25-14 before winning the must win 4th set 25-19 and seized momentum in a 15-8 5th set victory.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO