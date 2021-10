Company announces a 30 percent absolute reduction in emissions and a goal of 50 percent of electricity from renewable energy by 2030. HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced its ambition of, and approach to, achieving net zero emissions from global operations by 2050. As an interim step toward 2050, the company also announced a strategy to achieve an absolute reduction of 30 percent in scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2030. These targets are consistent with efforts to support the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting climate change by achieving net zero for global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by mid-century.

