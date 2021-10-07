Feed A Farmer
Autumn is here. The leaves are changing colors reflecting the bounty and splendor of Fall. Fields with combines and tractors pulling grain dot the landscape. The sunrise to sunset days of harvest season is underway. Growing up in a farm family Steph Larson, owner of BarLea Roots Event Centre is all too familiar with the long hours farmers put in during this busy time of year. “Farming is not just a job, it's a lifestyle. It isn’t the farm that makes a farmer, it’s their hard work, dedication and character,” explains Larson.thegrundyregister.com
