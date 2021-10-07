Feed A Farmer

I’m not a natural-born farmer. I didn’t grow up on a farm or dream about a career in agriculture. In fact, up until 10 years ago, I had no real gardening experience at all. I had helped run my husband’s dental practice and had dabbled in nonprofit work, but no work as a farmer. Then one night I heard God speak to me in a dream. He told me to buy land, grow food and give it away. I fought against it; I was convinced He had the wrong person. But the dream would not relent. We bought 97 acres in the summer of 2011, and By Faith Farm was born.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO