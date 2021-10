The Farmer Seed and Nursery store building in Faribault has been sold to a storage company from Rochester according to G&H Properties Agent Royal Ross. The past two weekends on the Faribault Coaches Show which Ross co-hosts and co-sponsors he has stated the company told him they had no plans to take down the massive structure along 4th Street NW, which is also Highway 60.

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO