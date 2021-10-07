Halloween Witch Hat Cookies

A fun and easy appetizer or snack, these Halloween Mummy Jalapeño Poppers are tasty, cheesy and just a bit spooky!. I love Halloween. It is one of my favorite holidays and it's sort of the intro holiday to Thanksgiving and Christmas so there is an excitement surrounding this time of year. One Halloween recipe I am known for are these Halloween Mummy Jalapeño Poppers! They are a delicious appetizer that everyone insists I make. They are stuffed full of cheese and bacon and wrapped in crescent rolls. It is all topped off with some candy eyes that give it a fun and frightening appearance. Ok, so they aren't frightening at all, they are pretty darn cute really. If you are looking for a fun food to serve at your upcoming party then this Halloween Mummy Jalapeño Poppers recipe needs to be on your menu!

