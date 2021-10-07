CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Punta Gorda, FL

Live Civil War Era artillery shell found in Punta Gorda antique shop

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05C1Th_0cKBWbEZ00
Credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Investigators discovered an artillery shell dating back to the 1860s that had been sitting in a Punta Gorda antique shop for two years and determined it was live.

Staff at the shop called for help evaluating the three-inch-long Civil War Era Hotchkiss Artillery Shell. The Southwest Florida Regional Bomb Squad responded and assessed the potentially explosive relic.

Bomb Squad agents with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store and did an x-ray on the ordnance but could not determine whether it was still explosive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dw8a5_0cKBWbEZ00
Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators found the fuse on the shell was still intact and took it to a site in Charlotte County where deputies applied a small charge to it.

The round detonated and caused small shards of shrapnel to shoot from the shell more than 160 years after its creation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzL5z_0cKBWbEZ00
Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Bomb Squad agents said the fuse would have punched a hole through the center of the solid metal if it was dead.

The SWFL Bomb Squad is made up of members from law enforcement agencies throughout our community. It’s not uncommon for a team from Collier to handle a call in Charlotte County.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
Punta Gorda, FL
Government
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
Punta Gorda, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique Shop#Civil War#Shell#Punta#Artillery#The Swfl Bomb Squad
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy