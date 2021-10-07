Live Civil War Era artillery shell found in Punta Gorda antique shop

Credit: Collier County Sheriff's Office

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Investigators discovered an artillery shell dating back to the 1860s that had been sitting in a Punta Gorda antique shop for two years and determined it was live.

Staff at the shop called for help evaluating the three-inch-long Civil War Era Hotchkiss Artillery Shell. The Southwest Florida Regional Bomb Squad responded and assessed the potentially explosive relic.

Bomb Squad agents with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store and did an x-ray on the ordnance but could not determine whether it was still explosive.

Investigators found the fuse on the shell was still intact and took it to a site in Charlotte County where deputies applied a small charge to it.

The round detonated and caused small shards of shrapnel to shoot from the shell more than 160 years after its creation.

Bomb Squad agents said the fuse would have punched a hole through the center of the solid metal if it was dead.

The SWFL Bomb Squad is made up of members from law enforcement agencies throughout our community. It’s not uncommon for a team from Collier to handle a call in Charlotte County.