Ohio Clean Cans, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders ( https://www.currentbuilders.com/ ), an award-winning general contractor based in Florida, has announced an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) as part of the company’s strategy to retain and attract top construction employees. The shortage of qualified workers in the construction industry continues to be a persistent national issue, but Current Builders’ CFO Rick Colandreo believes that initiatives, such as his company’s recently launched ESOP, will place his firm in an advantageous position to meet the tremendous demand for multifamily and mixed-use housing in Florida.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO