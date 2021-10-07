CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What Is Fueling The Great Resignation and Today's Labor Shortage?

By John DiJulius
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article41% of the global workforce would consider leaving their current employer within the next year. The Great Resignation is a mass, voluntary exodus from the workforce. It is here, and it is quite real. Turnover is nothing new, and neither are corporate retention strategies. But The Great Resignation and extreme turnover happening today across so many industries are different and require a different approach. The Great Resignation caught many business leaders flat-footed.

Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

How restaurants are coping with the labor shortage

This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast “A Deeper Dive” features Kevin Bazner, the CEO of A&W Restaurants, talking about the impact of the labor shortage on his company’s restaurants. The shortage has been the most significant issue facing restaurants. Locations are closed early or for days at a...
RESTAURANTS
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Michael Hicks: Automation and today’s labor market challenges

Today, many businesses struggle to hire the workers they need. Whatever the causes, this current challenge will surely prompt widespread changes by employers. This type of adjustment isn’t a new phenomenon, but economists allocate very little time explaining the mechanics of change. Nor do we explain that these types of corrections are normal and generally, if not always, make society better off. This is true across many types of labor market changes. But, even as the world improves, there are some winners and losers, or rather each of us experiences some benefits and costs. That, too, is worth explaining, along with some examples.
ECONOMY
PIX11

Why is there a labor shortage? Expert weighs in

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Businesses in New York and across the nation are experiencing staffing shortages, and one expert says there are several factors contributing to the issue. Assistant Professor Pritha Chaudhuri of Economics at Hamilton College said COVID-19 has drastically changed the job market. “I think one reason is there were a lot of jobs […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Audacy

What can employers do to find staff amid labor shortage?

Making sure their workplace is safe, paying people fairly and considering childcare needs could help employers find staff amid a labor shortage that is persisting longer than economists’ expectations. Overall, the U.S. has roughly 11 million job openings and 7.7 million unemployed. After months of speculation by economists that there...
ECONOMY
dailyutahchronicle.com

Soter: The Labor Shortage is a Good Thing

Because of ridiculously high tuition rates, I work at a café to support myself financially. I can’t complain too much. I get free food, meet some great people and make money all at once. But since COVID-19 vaccinations became available and the shop reopened indoor seating, a new problem has taken center stage.
ECONOMY
Axios

Labor shortage pushes winemakers to automation

A shortage of agriculture workers is forcing winemakers in the U.S. and Europe to turn to robots for their autumn grape harvest, reports the Wall Street Journal. Why it matters: Pandemic-related travel restrictions have cut down on the availability of migrant workers, exacerbating an existing labor shortage in viticulture. While...
AGRICULTURE
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

Using Technology to Combat the Labor Shortage

Every industry felt the impact of the labor crunch during the pandemic and now, as recovery efforts are underway, businesses are struggling to recover employees quickly enough to meet the rise in demand. Particularly impacted by the staffing shortage, restaurants are struggling to beat the labor crisis, with staffing shortages felt in both back-of-house and front-of-house staff. Although employment numbers are on the upswing, employment at eating and drinking establishments was still 1.5 million jobs below pre-pandemic levels in May, or down about 12 percent, according to the National Restaurant Association’s summary of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.
TECHNOLOGY
GreenwichTime

Solving the Labor Shortage for Small Businesses

There is no shortage of articles talking about the labor crisis gripping the U.S.; “nobody wants to work anymore" is a common refrain. Many of these articles attempt to diagnose the problem, but most wind up just describing its effects. Few, if any, attempt to help find a solution. Even fewer can help the small-business owner. This is what we’re going to do here, with a focus on small businesses that have realized that their workers can function in a remote world.
SMALL BUSINESS
kptv.com

Many workers are quitting their jobs in what’s being called 'The Great Resignation'

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) - Although many employers are having trouble hiring workers right now, more people are resigning or quitting their jobs too. It’s being called “The Great Resignation” and at the center of it all is COVID-19. “These sort of shocks to your system that make you say what is important to me this is the only life that I have really make people start to question and everyone doing this at the same time is having these effects on the labor force,” Emily Shafer, an associate professor of sociology at Portland State University, said.
PORTLAND, OR
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Australia’s New Service Addresses Labor Shortage

Cotton Jobs Australia allows connect growers to post jobs they need filling and then accept applications through a simple online form. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
vmware.com

Worried About the Great Resignation?

Be a people-centered company that prioritizes choice and flexibility. With almost half of America’s working population actively job searching, the Great Resignation is top of mind for employers across the country. Is it time to panic? On the contrary: The Great Resignation is a moment of opportunity for employees and employers alike.
ECONOMY
upenn.edu

Bad bosses: What’s wrong with labor algorithms

Algorithms that allow companies to monitor an employee’s every move are getting a serious look from policymakers and labor leaders who contend they are unfair and dangerous. Taking direct aim at Amazon, California last week became the first state to pass a law banning the use of algorithms to track rest breaks and prohibiting workers from being fired for not meeting unsafe productivity quotas.
ECONOMY
probuilder.com

NAHB Chairman's Letter: A Toolkit to Combat the Labor Shortage

This article first appeared in the September/October 2021 issue of Pro Builder. Open construction jobs stand at 321,000, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And those unfilled positions are a barrier to new residential construction and housing affordability. As chairman of the National Association of...
EDUCATION
Hotel Online

Solve the Current Labor Shortage with Automation

Understanding the full depth of why many hotels are suffering from labor shortages at the moment would require a full semester of instruction on macroeconomics. While there is a likely scenario where this current problem is transitory and labor markets stabilize sometime in 2022, we must still prepare for prolonged erraticism by maximizing the productivity of those that remain.
TECHNOLOGY

