CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Jamaican Dr Michelle Richards Gets 2021 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2003, the United States through the president’s office, has recognized citizens who volunteer their time, in service to others. The highest of the four awards in this category is the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. This year, Jamaican Dr Michelle Richards was among the few Americans who qualified, through their dedicated service of at least 4,000 hours to the community.

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Lifetime Achievement: Dan Mathews

Considered one of the founding fathers of Public-Private Partnerships (P3s) in the United States, Dan Mathews has spent the last 20 years solving for our country’s most critical infrastructure needs. Decades before President Biden’s $1 trillion Build Back Better infrastructure bill was conceived, Dan was forging multi-billion dollar projects across the nation, utilizing a unique partnership structure between public owners and investors designed to bridge funding gaps and harness the innovative power of the private sector. Dan’s intellect, uncanny business acumen and creative drive are legendary among clients and counterparties alike.
POLITICS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Khalia Hall is Miss Jamaica World 2021

On Saturday, October 9th, a new Jamaican queen was crowned. Of the bevy of beauties vying for the prestigious title and a chance to represent Jamaica, 25-year-old mechanical engineering graduate Khalia Hall stunned the judges and walked away with the 2021 Miss Jamaica World crown. Hall — who wore the...
WORLD
Law.com

Lifetime Achievement: John Kenney

For over half a century, John Kenney has excelled as a litigator, including trying complicated criminal and civil fraud matters. He continues to do so. Both his attention to detail and ability to shape the narrative for his clients’ benefit are equaled by few and excelled by none. I have worked closely with John on trials, appeals and investigations. Each experience was a master class in litigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaican#Homelessness#United States#Americans#Workers Bank#The Bank Of Jamaica#Bank Of America
Rolling Stone

Miami Carnival Tried an Ambitious Masking Plan — But Almost Nobody Masked

On a searing Saturday afternoon, a massive crowd in neon beach attire bounces in unison to bass-heavy soca beats at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition grounds 20 miles south of Miami Beach. Hundreds of revelers, a majority of them maskless, holler and twerk as they slowly inch toward a tractor trailer converted into a roving DJ booth. Surrounded by a battery of speaker boxes, an emcee called out: “Trinidad! Barbados! Guyana! St. Lucia! St. Vincent! Jamaica! Antigua! Virgin Islands! Dominicana!” A man-bunned party goer in a tie-dye sleeveless tank top and shorts, belted out his own chant, “Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid!” Given...
MIAMI, FL
Law.com

Lifetime Achievement: Stephen Robinson

Judge Robinson’s professional achievements defy categorization. His more than 30-year career includes three impressive and distinctive chapters, when any one chapter on its own would merit a Lifetime Achievement honor. His work in the public sector alone would provide ample reason to honor him, however, intertwined with his government work is a second career in the private sector that by itself marks him as a lawyer of distinction. Not being contented with his work in the public and private sectors, Judge Robinson has combined those careers with a third as citizen-lawyer who volunteers his time in service of others.
POLITICS
Beach Beacon

Volunteer earns presidential award for work with Seminole nonprofit

SEMINOLE — When Madeira Beach resident Joan Windis decided to volunteer for a Seminole-based nonprofit in 2015, she didn't know then how much it would change her life. Now, six years later, the 85-year-old retiree and expert knitter has been recognized for her volunteerism at a national level. On Sept....
SEMINOLE, FL
Law.com

Lifetime Achievement: George Pataki

We congratulate our long-time colleague and friend Gov. George Pataki on his well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York Law Journal. As former governor of New York and a lawyer at Norton Rose Fulbright, Governor Pataki has made a significant impact through his leadership, governmental service, legal practice and civic involvement. Beyond these many accomplishments, we would be remiss if we did not acknowledge his many contributions to our firm, and particularly the personal relationships he has built over the years. It is our privilege to practice law alongside the Governor, and we are proud he is one of us.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Homeless
Law.com

Lifetime Achievement: Ellen Odoner

Ellen Odoner and I met in September 1977 as first-year associates in Weil’s Corporate Department. There were four of us—three women and one man. A first for Weil, and they were a bit confused about what to do with us. But it was clear from the start that Ellen was an exceptional lawyer and would be a trailblazer for women in the bar. Ellen was the first female partner in Weil’s Corporate Department. Her fierce and uncompromising intelligence, intellectual curiosity and integrity put her in a class of her own. It made her a singularly inspiring and instructive peer, and her friendship changed my life.
ECONOMY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Minister Grange Pleased With Jamaican’s Portrayal in New James Bond Film

Jamaica’s Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange says that she is happy with how Jamaica was showcased in the new James Bond film, No Time To Die. In a statement, Grange said the film “has really promoted destination Jamaica, location Jamaica, the culture of Jamaica — its warmth, its people, its vibes, its music, it’s just wonderful.”
WORLD
Vanity Fair

This Extravagant Royal Wedding Brought Together Two Ancient Aristocratic Families

Though the members of the Royal House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies haven’t ruled the Italian region since the country was unified in 1861, the family still knows how to throw a proper royal wedding. On Saturday, Prince Jaime of Bourbon-Two-Sicilies, the Duke of Noto, married Lady Charlotte Lindesay-Bethune in a 200-person ceremony at the Cathedral of Monreale, near the town of Palermo in southern Italy. According to Vanity Fair Italy, the bride arrived in a carriage pulled by four white horses with her father, British politician James Lindesay-Bethune, and were greeted at the church by bagpipers. A cocktail reception followed at the Palazzo dei Normanni, the former home of the Bourbon family, followed by dinner at the Palazzo Mazzarino, also in Palermo.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BrownGH

Net worth of some pastors in America

It is a common notion that to be a pastor, one should give up earthly possessions and material wealth to be devoted to the service of God. That perhaps is a traditional view of evangelism because today, pastors are among the wealthiest people to walk the earth.
Telegraph

Could this be the last generation of Down's syndrome children?

‘I had this vision of someone with a pudding-basin haircut following me round the supermarket. I thought I’d never go on holiday or have any sort of life ever again.’ So says 42-year-old actor Rebecca Hulbert of her initial reaction when her angelic-looking two-year-old, Arthur, was born. ‘I didn’t know...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy