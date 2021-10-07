Jamaican Dr Michelle Richards Gets 2021 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
Since 2003, the United States through the president’s office, has recognized citizens who volunteer their time, in service to others. The highest of the four awards in this category is the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. This year, Jamaican Dr Michelle Richards was among the few Americans who qualified, through their dedicated service of at least 4,000 hours to the community.www.caribbeannationalweekly.com
Comments / 0