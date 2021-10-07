Jamaican Dr Michelle Richards Gets 2021 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Ellen Odoner and I met in September 1977 as first-year associates in Weil’s Corporate Department. There were four of us—three women and one man. A first for Weil, and they were a bit confused about what to do with us. But it was clear from the start that Ellen was an exceptional lawyer and would be a trailblazer for women in the bar. Ellen was the first female partner in Weil’s Corporate Department. Her fierce and uncompromising intelligence, intellectual curiosity and integrity put her in a class of her own. It made her a singularly inspiring and instructive peer, and her friendship changed my life.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO