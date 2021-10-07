Tyler, the Creator’s incredible BET Awards speech was a true celebration of the outsider

Tyler, the Creator is a megastar – and the BET Awards just gave him a gong to consolidate this. On Tuesday (October 5), the prolific black-fronted media platform hosted its annual Hip Hop Awards in the birthplace of trap music, Atlanta, with a huge of heavy hitters in the building. Hosted by Wild ’N Out alumni Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean, the awards were a delight. All of our favourite rap stars, DJs, producers and more came together in one room to celebrate the beautiful amalgamation of styles and subcultures within hip-hop.