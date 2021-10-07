CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duanesburg, NY

Entire Class of ’22 from Duanesburg High Offered Free College Tuition

 7 days ago
Ask anyone with student loans if this is something they wish was offered to them back in the day!. All seniors from a Schenectady County High School are doing the safety-school dance today after it was announced that every single one of the students in their '22 graduating class has at least one college willing to accept them tuition-free. Not a bad deal considering just how expensive college tuition is these days.

1039thebreezealbany.com

