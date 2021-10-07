CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper County, VA

Air Fest returns Saturday

Inside Nova
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 21st annual Culpeper Air Fest will take place on Saturday at the Culpeper Regional Airport. The Air Fest features the only civilian-owned-and-operated Harrier jump jet, which can take oﬀ and land vertically, yet ﬂy at near supersonic speeds. The Air Fest is a celebration of aviation heritage and is a fun, family-friendly, community-oriented event. The show is locally produced, free to the public and draws top performers from around the nation.

www.insidenova.com

CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
