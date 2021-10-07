Air Fest returns Saturday
The 21st annual Culpeper Air Fest will take place on Saturday at the Culpeper Regional Airport. The Air Fest features the only civilian-owned-and-operated Harrier jump jet, which can take oﬀ and land vertically, yet ﬂy at near supersonic speeds. The Air Fest is a celebration of aviation heritage and is a fun, family-friendly, community-oriented event. The show is locally produced, free to the public and draws top performers from around the nation.www.insidenova.com
