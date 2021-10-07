CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Calumet College of St. Joseph Breaks Ground on First Residence Hall

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Hammond, Calumet College of St. Joseph recently broke ground on the college’s first on-campus residence hall. The three-story building will feature traditional dorm-style living units and is scheduled to open in August 2022. President Amy McCormack says seventy years ago, the college, known then as Saint Joseph College-Calumet Campus started classes in the area serving traditional and adult students, then nearly fifty years ago, Calumet College of St. Joseph became independent and began expanding programs and degrees to serve the Calumet Region. Twenty years ago, the college started athletics. “The City of Hammond is excited to partner with Calumet College of St. Joseph in their visionary campus project that will solidify them as a Hammond institution of higher learning for years to come,” said Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott. “Cal College continues to be an important part of the fabric of our community and a strong Cal College means a stronger Hammond.” The college just marked its 70th birthday in September, when it began as an extension campus in 1951.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hammond, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Hammond, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
