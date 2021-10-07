CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Apple and Cranberry Month

Cover picture for the articleOctober has rolled in, and with it comes National Apple and Cranberry Month. At this time of year, you may see more and more recipes prepared with apples or cranberries. Apples and cranberries can add color and a crisp taste to your salads, cooked dishes, baked goods, or beverages. When...

THE AMISH COOK

I was working in the kitchen, making lunch when I realized our supply of home-canned chicken was almost all gone. On homeschooling
Healthy Cranberry Seed Flours

New Orleans-based natural food producer Beyond The Equator has partnered with Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. to launch two new innovative products -- 'Cranberry Seed Flour' and 'Cranberry Seed' toppings. 'Cranberry Seed Flour' is a first-of-its-kind alternative flour product made from premium cranberry seeds. This clean and nutritious flour substitute is...
Harvest of the Month-Apples

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps, with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for apples, September’s Harvest of the Month. Skillet Apple Pie. INGREDIENTS:. 3 apples (about 3 cups, chopped). Honey crisp, Gala, McIntosh, Granny Smith or other variety. 1 Tbsp. butter (or...
Swiss farmhouse with cranberry and pecan

Am still loving the yeast water! This was a repeat of Hamelman's "Swiss Farmhouse" from the community bake - used the same formula but with some minor tweaks. Said tweaks being that I used apple yeast water (fed using Granny Smith apples, originally started as a raisin yeast water); and replaced the raisins and walnuts by cranberries and pecans; the cranberries were soaked in boiled water for 20 minutes and so were slightly more hydrated than the raisins usually are.
Green Briar Will Celebrate Cranberries

The Green Briar Nature Center and Jam Kitchen will celebrate its annual Cape Cod Cranberry Day on Saturday, October 9, from 10 AM to 2 PM. The celebration will include cooking demonstrations using traditional cranberry recipes in its Jam Kitchen, along with cranberry desserts and a cranberry bake sale. For...
Spiced Cranberry-Pear Tartlets

Warming spices, seasonal fruits, and a delectable Meringue topping bring immense flavor to a perfect teatime treat for fall in Spiced Cranberry-Pear Tartlets. 1 (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated piecrust dough (2 sheets) 2 tablespoons unsalted butter. 3½ cups chopped ripe, peeled and cored Bartlett pears. 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice. 2...
Cranberry-Chocolate Tart

Prepare the chocolate-cookie crust: Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine ground cookies, butter, sugar, and salt in a bowl; stir until mixture has a wet-sand consistency. Press firmly and evenly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-in. tart pan with a removable bottom. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until crust is firm and appears dry, 10 minutes. Set aside to cool, about 15 minutes.
A harvest of North Country cranberries

The 2021 growing season is nearing an end. And, as the last of the greens, Brussels sprouts, and turnips are taken from the ground, I’m grateful for the diverse variety of vegetables that family, friends, and neighbors have harvested, processed, stored, and shared; everything from tomatoes, potatoes, summer squash, and zucchini, to Romanesco broccoli, Kohlrabi, purple cauliflower, tomatillos, and blue dent corn. Tree fruit and nut yields from both wild and cultivated trees were bountiful this year, too. Wild and cultivated herbs and edible medicinal plants are being readied for use as spices, teas, tinctures, and poultices. And the harvest of forage corn, hay, and beans, which will feed dairy and meat cattle in the months ahead is nearly complete.
Wild Rice Cranberry Sourdough

Same recipe that I’ve used in the past but I switched out the flours to use Spelt and Durum and decided to try broken wild rice rather than the regular long grain. It was quite a bit cheaper too!. Recipe. Makes 3 loaves. Dough:. 700 g strong bakers unbleached flour.
8 best vegan Christmas hampers that make a delicious, plant-based gift

What Christmas present can you get for the vegan in your life who has everything? A heart-gladdening hamper full of plant-based treats, of course.Hampers are those classic gifts that people love to receive but rarely buy for themselves. They make you feel special, and the excitement of opening them to rummage through and reveal the contents is almost unmatched at Christmas.What’s particularly brilliant about hampers, especially for vegans and those on special diets, is that they are a discovery of foods and ingredients one might not normally come across. They open up a whole new world of products rarely found...
Trisha Yearwood's recipe for fried apple fritters

My dad, Jack, used to reminisce about small fried apple fritters that his mother, Elizabeth, would make for him when he was a kid. Of course, like many passed-down family recipes, this one wasn’t written down anywhere, so Mama went to work, trying to figure out how to make them just like his mama had. That’s never an easy job, because our childhood memories often make those original flavors impossible to replicate. Beth and I remember those premade dough pockets sitting on the kitchen counter, and Mama frying them up in a cast iron skillet. We also remember how happy...
10 best roasting tins for rustling up the perfect Sunday lunch

Where would we be without roasting tins? They might seem pretty primal, but there’s beauty in simplicity and as the good people say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The best roasting tins have a primary function in our minds, and that’s to churn out Sunday lunches come the weekend. They’re the backbone of producing any good joint, allowing you to get both succulent meat and a layer of cooking juices for gravy, and they also step up when it comes to potatoes too. It’s probably about time we give them an inch more respect, frankly. No more leaving...
Cranberry & Walnut Slaw

1 medium-size head green cabbage, shredded (about 4 cups) 1 small head purple cabbage, shredded (about 2 cups) 1 large Honeycrisp apple, peeled, cored, and chopped. In a large bowl, add shredded cabbage, carrots, apple, cranberries, walnuts, and onions. Toss to combine. Set aside. In a small bowl, combine dressing...
Bertolli Curried Chicken Cacciatore

1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds), cut up and skin removed. Place onion, green pepper, zucchini and mushrooms in a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Place chicken over vegetables. In a large bowl, stir together marinara, tomatoes, wine, broth, parsley, thyme, garlic, curry powder and pepper. Pour over chicken. Lock...
