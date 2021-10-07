CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Sanofi says good results from flu vaccine with mRNA booster study

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) – French healthcare company Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Wednesday that it had found positive results from the first study into a high-dose influenza vaccine with a COVID-19 mRNA booster. Sanofi said the interim results from the study of Sanofi’s Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine with Moderna’s (MRNA.O)...

thewoodyshow.com

Mixing COVID Vaccines For Booster Shots Is Effective: NIH Study

A new study conducted by the National Institutes of Health shows that COVID-19 vaccines are just as effective if you mix and match different brands for a booster shot. Researchers measured the antibody levels of 458 volunteers two weeks after their booster shot and then measured them again two weeks later. The study found that people who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and then a booster with the other company's vaccine had a similar antibody response to those who received the same brand of shot for their booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
beckershospitalreview.com

J&J vaccine recipients may benefit more from mRNA boosters, prepint suggests

People who were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot could benefit from a booster made by Moderna or Pfizer, according to a study published Oct. 13 in preprint server MedRxiv. The National Institutes of Health study on mixing COVID-19 vaccine doses, which has yet to be peer reviewed, included...
INDUSTRY
Phramalive.com

J&J COVID-19 shot gets better boost from Moderna or Pfizer in NIH study

(Reuters) – People who got Johnson & Johnson Inc’s (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine as a first shot had a stronger immune response when boosted with vaccines from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)/BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), a study run by the National Institutes of Health showed on Wednesday. The study, which is...
INDUSTRY
mymodernmet.com

Study Finds Millions of mRNA Vaccines Produced No Immediate Severe Side Effects

The concerted efforts of the world's scientists produced multiple vaccines for COVID-19 in record speed. This unprecedented success was possible due in large part to advances in mRNA vaccine technology which had already been many years in the making. The two mRNA vaccines distributed in the United States—Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech—are incredibly effective at preventing the contraction, spread, and most serious cases of COVID-19. A recent study published in JAMA found that of 6.2 million individuals, no severe side effects seem to have occurred as a result of the vaccine within the weeks following the jabs.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent COVID-19 vaccine study results

Nine study findings on COVID-19 vaccines — including how effective they are in younger children and pregnant women, as well as which vaccine produces the highest antibody levels — as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since the end of August:. Decreases in vaccine efficacy are driven more by the delta...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Daily briefing: mRNA vaccines take on flu

The race to apply mRNA technology, which has been so successful in COVID-19 jabs, to influenza vaccines. Plus, the economics Nobel prizewinners, and an abandoned oil tanker that threatens millions of lives. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like...
INDUSTRY
Phramalive.com

Pfizer and BioNTech Lead Globally with COVID-19 Vaccine

Although there are many effective and safe COVID-19 vaccines around the world, the preferred vaccine is the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. For that and more stories, read on. Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccines is Leading COVID-19 Vaccine Globally. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the preferred COVID-19 vaccine globally is the Pfizer–BioNTech shots. Even...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wshu.org

A New York study shows vaccine booster shots are needed in the months to come

The first American to get the COVID-19 vaccine got a booster shot last week. A new study in New York suggests more people will get booster shots this fall. Sandra Lindsay, director of nursing for critical care at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center, became the first person in the U.S. to take a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine last December, and received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine weeks later. Ten months later, Lindsay got the booster shot to bolster her resistance to the virus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS
WINKNEWS.com

Claims about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness clarified

Booster shots are now available to people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and completed their set of shots six months ago. So, does that mean people who received the shot six months ago but have not gotten a booster are at risk?. One commentator on Instagram said, “It’s been...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

