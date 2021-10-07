Kitchens hopes education bills generate discussion

The new features you will find at Sturgeon Bay School District buildings are expected to have a larger impact outside of its walls. The district is still finishing up some of the work approved from a $16.84 million facilities referendum in April 2020. As a result, Sunset School was closed and will soon be the site of a new housing development. Sawyer School had additions built to maximize its use. The safety, and security, and other maintenance aspects of the district's buildings were also addressed. The referendum also took aim at the career and technical education done at the middle and high school levels. Classrooms that housed the district’s woods, metals, and even consumer sciences courses were modernized and outfitted not just with a high school credit in mind, but rather the ability to get a job in the community. Sturgeon Bay School District Superintendent Dan Tjernagel says enhancing its career and technical education programs was something the community wanted and that the area’s employees needed.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO