Kitchens hopes education bills generate discussion
Cursive and civics homework could be in your child’s backpack in the near future if a pair of bills are signed into law. The Wisconsin Assembly passed the bills requiring public and private schools to teach cursive and incorporate a civics curriculum passed largely along partisan lines. Another bill banning anti-racism and anti-sexism studies and training was also passed, but Rep. Joel Kitchens says he knows that one will likely be vetoed by Governor Tony Evers. With all three bills, he hopes a conversation can at least be held with students, parents, and teachers.doorcountydailynews.com
