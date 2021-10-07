CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 high school students want their rural teachers to make at least $40,000 a year

By Chalkbeat Colorado
burlington-record.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalcolm Lovejoy’s high school in Campo hasn’t had a math teacher since he was a freshman. The rural school was able to finally hire a math teacher this school year, Lovejoy said. But the 17-year-old senior feels very behind in his math skills. And adding to concerns about his education, this year the high school’s English teacher left, moving away from the remote Plains town near the Oklahoma border.

