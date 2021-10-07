3 high school students want their rural teachers to make at least $40,000 a year

Online STEM Professional Development Workshop Opportunities for STEM and Business/Economics teachers: Believe in Ohio provides the program curriculum in a Google Classroom. These workshops will familiarize teachers with the concepts of entrepreneurship and design-thinking ideation by engaging teachers in the very resources that they can utilize with their students to develop a STEM business or commercialization plan. Through this process of engagement, the workshop will provide instruction and activities to increase teachers’ conceptual knowledge of the entrepreneurial mindset, design-thinking, and the relationship between STEM and innovation. There are two ways to earn Professional Development credit through the Believe in Ohio program:

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO