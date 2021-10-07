CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

After 24-years, Folsom's Public Works Director Dave Nugen retires

By J.D. Hawkes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWherever you walk, bike, drive, park, shop or even go fishing in the city of Folsom, chances are you will see engineer Dave Nugen's handiwork. During the regular meeting on Sept. 28, the Folsom City Council bid a fond farewell to outgoing Public Works director Dave Nugen, who retired last week after 24 years on staff. Mayor Mike Koslowski presented Nugen with a framed proclamation thanking him for his outstanding service.

