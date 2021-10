SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from the mayor of Swainsboro for the first time after three of his own City Council members filed a lawsuit against him. In the lawsuit, the members claim the meeting was only ended because of their race, insinuating the white council members did not want to give the Black council members the power to decide the vote.

